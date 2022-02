Suntem pregătiți să primim refugiați ucraineni? Ministrul Bode spune că da, prefecții județelor de la graniță zic că „nu s-au trasat niciun fel de sarcini”

Residents queue outside a tent to get warm clothes recived as humanitarian aid in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, on February 5, 2017. Fighting subsided around a flashpoint Ukrainian town on February 5, 2017 following a week-long surge in violence that prompted US President Donald Trump to pledge to help bring peace to the European Union's backyard. The Ukrainian military said in the late afternoon that no soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours for the first time since fighting over the blue-collar town of Avdiivka soared last week.,Image: 315453716, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia