epa07162322 A foreign tourist uses cellphone to photograph the National Palace Museum (NPM) in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 November 2018. The NPM will undergo a three-year renovation and expansion starting in 2020, during which it will partially stay open to visitors. The museum holds some 696,000 pieces of Chinese artificats, brought to Taiwan by the Chinese Nationalist Government from the Palace Museum in Beijing, when it lost the Chinese Civil War in 1949. The NPM originally planned to shut down for three years during the renovations, but decided to remain partially open after many people blasted the shutdown as hurting Taiwan's tourism industry and that it could be a trick by the pro-independence government to cut off Taiwan's historical and cultural links with China. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG