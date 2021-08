epa09411951 Taliban militants gather around the main square after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 13 August 2021. The Taliban on 13 August claimed that they captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, in their most significant military breakthrough so far since the insurgents began their offensive after foreign troops started withdrawing in May. The fall of Kandahar came hours after the Taliban captured Herat, the third-largest Afghan city and capital of the western province of the same name. EPA-EFE/STRINGER