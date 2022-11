epa10281575 Pakistan's former Prime Minister and head of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, gestures during a protest march towards Islamabad, in Gakhar, Pakistan, 02 November 2022. Khan is leading a march from the city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad seeking 'real freedom' after his term came to an abrupt end earlier this year after losing a no confidence motion in parliament. The former premier blamed the US for supporting the opposition parties led by incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR 1742