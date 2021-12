epa09654516 Travelers gather in the flight check-in area at the American Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 December 2021. People can get free Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots at LAX on 22 December and 29 December, located at the pop-up clinic on the Lower/Arrivals Level of the Tom Bradley International Terminal. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN