epa09567539 A view on the Astroworld music festival venue after all further events are canceled following a concert where eight people were killed and several others injured at a concert at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas, USA, 06 November 2021. According to reports eight people have died and many others are injured after a crowd surge towards the stage where US rapper Travis Scott was performing 05 November. 17 people were transported to hospitals and others were being treated at a field hospital nearby. EPA-EFE/KEN MURRAY