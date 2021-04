Turcia intră în prima carantină națională de la debutul pandemiei. Cum a ajuns aici

epa09152908 People shopping at Eminonu local bazaar before lockdown in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 April 2021. Turkey announced that this weekend's curfew will be extended to three days to include the upcoming Sovereignty Day national holiday. According to the Interior Ministry, the three-day lockdown will begin at 7pm on 22 April and will come into force across all provinces in the country. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA