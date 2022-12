A local resident stands next to a destroyed bridge in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on November 29, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Once known for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines, Bakhmut has now been dubbed "the meat grinder" due to the brutal trench warfare, artillery duels and frontal assaults that have defined the brutal fight for the city for over six months.,Image: 741191193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no