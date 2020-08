epa08615476 Joseph James DeAngelo attends the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse, in Sacramento, California, USA, 20 August 2020. DeAngelo admitted to more than 50 rapes, including some in Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties, but the statute of limitations expired on those crimes. DeAngelo, who admitted being the infamous Golden State Killer, listened in to the final statements of his victims and their families, before his sentencing on Friday. Pedretti was 15 years old when DeAngelo broke into her Carmichael home and raped her. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO MEJIA / POOL