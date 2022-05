epa09883912 Types of imported grains are displayed for sale amid a food price spike at a market in the old city of Sana'a, Yemen, 10 April 2022. War-ravaged Yemen is experiencing a significant food price spike and food insecurity because of seven years of prolonged conflict, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The impoverished Arab country imports almost 90 percent of its overall food supply, including over 30 percent of wheat imports coming from Ukraine and at least eight percent from Russia. The United Nations has warned that over 17.4 million Yemenis out of the country's 30-million population experience severe food insecurity and around 161,000 people are likely to experience famine in 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB