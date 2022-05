epa09925281 Dark smoke is billowing over the city of Lviv, Ukraine, 03 May 2022, following an airstrike. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. According to the United Nations High Commission for the Refugees' (UNHCR) last report on the situation of Ukraine released on 28th April, more than 5,3 million refugees have fled Ukraine making this the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS