A poster with the picture of activist Vitold Ashurak is seen during the demonstration of solidarity with Belarusia at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland on May 23, 2021. Vitold Ashurak, a member of the Belarusian Popular Front opposition party and a coordinator of the For Freedom movement who was sentenced to five years in a closed trial, died on May 21st in a penal colony.