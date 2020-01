TEHRAN, Jan. 7, 2020 People hold posters during the funeral ceremony of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 6, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians in Tehran on Monday mourned the assassination of Qassem Soleimani. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)