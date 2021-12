epa08615314 A Delta Airline plane lands over the Uber and Lyft cars waiting for customers at LAX Rideshare Lot 1 as Mobile Workers Alliance organizes a rally close by as part of a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers basic employee rights and to denounce the corporations efforts to avoid their responsibilities to workers, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 August 2020. Lyft and Uber threatened this morning to shut down their operation in California tonight at 11.59pm, but an emergency stay granted by a state appeal court allowed Uber and Lyft to continue operating without reclassifying their drivers. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT