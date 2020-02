This picture taken on February 05, 2020, shows a Pegasus airlines boeing 737 plane after it skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. A plane carrying 171 passengers skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split into two after landing in rough weather on February 05, but officials said no-one had died. The aircraft had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean city of Izmir in very wet weather, NTV broadcaster reported. At least 21 people were injured and taken to hospital, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter. "Efforts to evacuate those affected continue," he added., Image: 496627700, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Muhammed DEMIR / AFP / Profimedia