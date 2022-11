epa09640046 People queue up outside St.Thomas's hospital for Covid-19 booster jabs in London, Britain, 13 December 2021. The UK government has warned the public that the country is facing a 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections. The UK Covid-19 booster rollout is to increase to some one million people a day to fight an Omicron 'tidal wave'. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN