epa07750048 A view of surveillance cameras located in front of the Frankfurt Central Station (Hauptbahnhof) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 31 July 2019. According to local reports, the German state of Hesse handed the city of Frankfurt a decision about 1.2 million euro funding for the maintenance of video systems in the station district. The move follows the tragic incident of an eight-year-old boy who died on 29 July after being pushed onto the rail tracks in front of an oncoming train. The boy's mother was also pushed onto the tracks but was able to save herself. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI