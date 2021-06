epa09246736 A giant Olympic rings monument is seen at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 03 June 2021 (issued 04 June 2021). Tamayo Marukawa, the minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics, announced on 04 June that a reception for overseas officials planned to be hosted by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on 08 August 2021, the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, has been canceled to avoid spread of COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON