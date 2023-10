Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) infantry soldiers on patrol in a staging area in southern Israel October 16, 2023 near the border with the Gaza Strip. Israel continues to prepare for a possible ground invasion into the Gaza Strip following the murderous Hamas invasion into Israel on October 7, 2023 in which 1,400 Israelis were killed and over 125 Israelis taken hostage back into the Gaza Strip. Photo by /UPI Profimedia Images