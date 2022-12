epa08907652 Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at the Kowloon City police station as he reports himself to the police, three times a week, as part of his court bail condition in Hong Kong, China, 28 December 2020. Lai was charged for collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security under the National Security Law. He was granted bail under strict conditions, including house arrest and a ban of talking to the press. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA