epa06931039 An engineer tests communications equipment for the military in the assembly workshop for radio electronic products on the Yaroslavl Radio Plant in Yaroslavl, Russia, 06 August 2018. The Yaroslavl Radio Plant is part of the RTI Systems holding of the Sistema conglomerate which manufactures communications equipment for military, space and civil use, including radio sets for air-to-air, air-to-ground and ground-to-air radio telephone communication and for the transmission of coded telemetric data. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY