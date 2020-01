13 November 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bielefeld: Three construction workers install a house connection for rainwater and wastewater at a construction site in Schlosshofstraße in Bielefeld. Schlosshofstrasse is currently being renovated and the residents will share in the costs. Since the city of Bielefeld classifies the street as a residential street, the contributions for the property owners will be particularly high. (to dpa "The bone of contention road construction contribution - pensioners anxious for old-age security") Photo: David Inderlied/dpa, Image: 483302000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Inderlied / AFP / Profimedia