A polar bear eats the remains of a beluga whale on an island outside Churchill, northern Canada on August 4, 2022. Under the slightly murky surface where the waters of the Churchill River meet Hudson Bay, the belugas have a great time under the amazed eye of tourists, several thousand of whom come every year to the small town of Churchill in northern Manitoba to observe them. In August, at the mouth of the Churchill River, in this area at the gateway to the Canadian Arctic, which is warming three to four times faster than the rest of the planet, temperatures fluctuate between 10 and 20°.