Canisters of nitrous oxide gas, also known as Ňhippy crackÓ, left in the street in the morning after Notting Hill Carnival. An estimated 1 million people will attend EuropeŐs biggest street party, led by members of the British Caribbean community. Notting Hill Carnival aftermath, London, UK - 30 Aug 2022,Image: 717622096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no