Vaccinurile din Rusia și China prind elan în statele balcanice, care au așteptat în van salvarea din Europa. Cât de eficient este fiecare ser folosit deja în lupta cu COVID

epa08983586 A health worker receives dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Karachi, Pakistan, 03 February 2021. Pakistan intiated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on 02 February, in a televised ceremony in which Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the first vaccine from China's Sinopharm administered to a health worker in Islamabad. Pakistan on 01 February received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER