epa08184205 A general view of a bathroom at Building 4 at Suedpfalz military base in Germersheim, Germany, 01 February 2020. Media reports state that a German Air Force aircraft A310 with passengers from China is on its way back to Germany to evacuate German citizens from the coronavirus region Wuhan. It is expected to land in Frankfurt am Main in the afternoon. More than 100 passengers of German and other nationalities are on board, will be examined at the Frankfurt airport and later brought into the Suedpfalz military barrack for quarantine accommodation. EPA-EFE/MAXIMILIAN VON LACHNER