epa07785453 (FILE) US director Woody Allen attends the press conference for 'Cafe Society' during the 69th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 11 May 2016. It was announced on 22 August 2019 that Allen's movie 'A Rainy Day in New York' will open the Deuville Film Festival on 06 September. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER