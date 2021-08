epa09407977 Afghans who are displaced from Kunduz and Takhar provinces due to fighting between Taliban and Afghan forces live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 August 2021. At least 27 children were killed and 136 were injured in the last 72 hours in different provinces of Afghanistan as fighting intensified due to the Taliban's push for gaining territory, the UNICEF said on 09 August. Most of the remote districts of the province have already fallen to the Taliban in the past three months, during which the insurgents captured around 125 district centers and seven border crossings. EPA-EFE/JAWED KARGAR