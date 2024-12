Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend S.O.S. (Saving OurSelves) BET's Hurricane Relief Telethon at CBS Studios in New York City on September 9, 2005. Photo,Image: 944594085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Jay-Z,Sean Diddy Combs,Shawn Carter