De
Natasha Stuart a participat la ultima ediția a concursului „The Voice” Australia și a făcut parte din echipa antrenată de Delta Goodrem.
View this post on Instagram
Official hair update. ? So… its actually growing really well. Same colour and texture as #prechemo but that means its gonna take a long time before it actually looks “long”. Im ok with that though! ? This is 10 & a half months #postchemohair growth 15 & a half months since I lost it all. April was the first time I had enough to walk outside without a hat so its done well. ??? Ive only felt like its been a “vibe” this month. I need crazy, messy, curly hair to feel like me and its now getting to be that again. ☺️ . So…. yeah! Haha. . . . . . . . . #curlyhairdontcare #pixiecut #shortcurlyhair #chemohairgrowth #tnbc #breastcancerthriver #iamnotmyhair #alsoiamtotallymyhair #curlygirls #curlyhair #natashadenonagoldpalette
Natasha Stuart a luptat cu o boală cumplită, cancer la sân. Aceasta a încetat din viață la un spital din Sydney.
View this post on Instagram
What an awesome night last night was! I am so incredibly happy that I chose to take part in @thevoiceau this year. Going on a show like that is always a leap of faith… you never know what is going to happen let alone how youll be received. For some reason, I decided that the right time to put myself onto national television was while I was going through one of the most vulnerable periods of my life but I am so glad I did! It was amazing to go through a rebirth of sorts on a show like this and the fact that Ive had such an incredible, positive response is beyond anything I couldve expected. . The cast & crew were out of this world. It was a truly wonderful experience. So happy for @dianarouvas that she has finally been recognised for her incredible gift! . I hope that everyone whos enjoyed performers on The Voice this year will continue to follow and support them through their next endeavours as thats where well need all of you! In the meantime… heres just a few pics of some of the wonderful people I got to know and some who I had the joy of reconnecting with during the last few months. ❤️ . . . . #thevoiceau #teamdelta #teamguy #teamgeorge #teamkelly #singers #afterparty #whataride #livemusic #thevoice #australiantalent #awesomepeople
A fost diagnosticată cu cancer la sân în iulie 2018 și a făcut 20 de ședințe de chimioterapie, precizează 20minutos.es.
FOTO: The Voice Australia/Youtube
Citeşte şi:
O româncă din Franța face stand-up comedy în patru limbi. Glumele ei sunt legate de cătunul în care a crescut, cu veceu în curte și fără apă curentă, și de experiența de imigrant
Un tren de metrou a deraiat și stă înfipt în peretele depoului Berceni de un an. Metrorex abia a scos la licitație repunerea pe șine!
Avocații bătăușului din clanul Chira, care i-a tăiat piciorul rivalului: „Așa-zisa victimă este informatorul polițiștilor și al procurorilor”!