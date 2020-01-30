View this post on Instagram

Official hair update. ? So… its actually growing really well. Same colour and texture as #prechemo but that means its gonna take a long time before it actually looks “long”. Im ok with that though! ? This is 10 & a half months #postchemohair growth 15 & a half months since I lost it all. April was the first time I had enough to walk outside without a hat so its done well. ??? Ive only felt like its been a “vibe” this month. I need crazy, messy, curly hair to feel like me and its now getting to be that again. ☺️ . So…. yeah! Haha. . . . . . . . . #curlyhairdontcare #pixiecut #shortcurlyhair #chemohairgrowth #tnbc #breastcancerthriver #iamnotmyhair #alsoiamtotallymyhair #curlygirls #curlyhair #natashadenonagoldpalette