FX a avut cele mai multe emisiuni nominalizate în acest an: „Shogun” și «The Bear». Drama japoneză a obținut 25 de nominalizări, inclusiv nominalizări la actorie pentru Hiroyuki Sanada și Anna Sawai, în timp ce „The Bear” este la mică distanță, cu 23 de nominalizări.

The Bear îi are în distribuție pe Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce și Liza Colón-Zayas, toți primind nominalizări la actorie.

Votul s-a încheiat pe 24 iunie, cele 76 de nominalizări la Emmy au fost anunțate miercuri. Cea de-a 76-a ediție a Premiilor Emmy va fi transmisă în direct de la LA Live Peacock Theatre din Los Angeles duminică, 15 septembrie, de la ora 20.00.

Vedeți mai jos lista completă a nominalizaților la Emmy:

Actor principal într-un serial dramă

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”) 

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)  

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)  

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”)

Dominic West (“The Crown”) 

Actriță principală într-un serial dramă

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Seriale dramatice

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Actor principal într-un serial de comedie

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)  

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)  

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)  

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Actriță principală într-un serial de comedie

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Seriale de comedie

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Actor principal într-un serial antologic

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)  

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)  

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)  

Tom Hollander — “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” 

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Actriță principală într-un serial antologic

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)  

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)  

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)  

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”) 

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Seriale – antologie

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Seriale de discuții remarcabile

“The Daily Show”  

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”   

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Programul Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPauls Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

Actriță în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Actriță în rol secundar într-un serial antologic

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Under The Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)

Aja Naomi King (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Actor în rol secundar într-un serial antologic

Jonathan Bailey „(Fellow Travelers”)

Robert Downey Jr. („The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill („Baby Reindeer”)

John Hawkes („True Detective: Night Country”)

Lamorne Morris („Fargo”)

Lewis Pullman („Lecții de chimie”)

Treat Williams („Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Program animat de excepție

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Design de producție remarcabil pentru un program narativ contemporan (o oră sau mai mult)

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

Design de producție remarcabil pentru un program narativ de epocă sau fantastic (o oră sau mai mult)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shogun

Cea mai bună concepție de producție pentru un program narativ (jumătate de oră)

The Bear

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Design de producție remarcabil pentru un serial de varietăți sau realitate

Last Week Tonight cu John Oliver

The Late Show cu Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Squid Game: The Challenge

Design de producție remarcabil pentru o emisiune specială de varietăți

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPauls Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards

Casting de excepție pentru un serial de comedie

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Casting de excepție pentru un serial dramă

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Distribuție excepțională pentru un serial sau film antologic

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Casting de excepție pentru un program realist

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Love on the Spectrum

RuPauls Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Coregrafie de excepție pentru emisiuni de varietăți sau realități

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPauls Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards

