Tom Cruise a efectuat o cascadorie periculoasă în noul său film de acțiune. Paramount Pictures a postat un nou teaser pentru filmul de acțiune „Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning”. În videoclip, Tom Cruise pilotează un avion întors cu susul în jos.

Screenshot 2025-03-08 140609Icon photoVEZI GALERIA  FOTOPOZA 1 / 2

Pe platoul de filmare al acestei scene de acțiune speciale, interpretul rolului agentului Ethan Hunt și-a pierdut cunoștința. Aceasta va fi cea de-a opta parte a seriei cu spioni, informează soyuz.ru.

În cel de-al șaptelea capitol din „Mortal Reckoning” (2023), Cruise a sărit cu motocicleta de pe o stâncă înaltă și a alergat pe acoperișul unui tren în mișcare. În „Final Reckoning” va arăta trucuri subacvatice periculoase și va zbura pe un biplan inversat Boeing Stearman din anii ’30, la o altitudine de aproximativ 3.000 de metri.

„Când ieși afară, căzând cu o viteză de 120-130 de mile pe oră (aproximativ 193 de kilometri pe oră), nu primești oxigen. Așa că a trebuit să învăț cum să respir corect. Erau momente când leșinam și nu puteam să revin în cabină”, potrivit noi.md.

   

Urmărește cel mai nou VIDEO
Știri România
Filmare unică dintr-un avion Spartan al Armatei Române care aruncă 5.000 de litri de apă peste incendiile de vegetație din judeţele Caraş-Severin şi Hunedoara

Google News Urmărește-ne pe Google News

Abonați-vă la canalul Libertatea de WhatsApp pentru a fi la curent cu ultimele informații
Parteneri
gsp
Parteneri
Parteneri
Comentează

Loghează-te în contul tău pentru a adăuga comentarii și a te alătura dialogului.

 regulile comunitatii
PE ACELAȘI SUBIECT
   
„Intrăm într-o nouă eră pe plan internațional”. Anunțul lui Emmanuel Macron e îngrijorător! Ce avertisment a transmis Președintele Franței. A vorbit clar și despre România
Unica.ro
„Intrăm într-o nouă eră pe plan internațional”. Anunțul lui Emmanuel Macron e îngrijorător! Ce avertisment a transmis Președintele Franței. A vorbit clar și despre România
Minerva vorbea adesea despre fiul doborât de o boală necruțătoare la doar 17 ani, însă puțini știu câți copii avea, de fapt. Povestea neștiută, mulți au rămas impresionați de gestul pe care îl făcea
Viva.ro
Minerva vorbea adesea despre fiul doborât de o boală necruțătoare la doar 17 ani, însă puțini știu câți copii avea, de fapt. Povestea neștiută, mulți au rămas impresionați de gestul pe care îl făcea
Viața de poveste a Minervei, care a murit la doar 66 de ani. A plecat alături de soț și de fiul pe care l-au avut împreună. Fentase moartea de 5 ori. Din păcate, a șasea oară nu a mai reușit. Ce spunea cu puțin timp înainte de plecare
Libertateapentrufemei.ro
Viața de poveste a Minervei, care a murit la doar 66 de ani. A plecat alături de soț și de fiul pe care l-au avut împreună. Fentase moartea de 5 ori. Din păcate, a șasea oară nu a mai reușit. Ce spunea cu puțin timp înainte de plecare
Justin Trudeau, în lacrimi după o discuție aprinsă și plină de injurii cu Trump
Adevarul.ro
Justin Trudeau, în lacrimi după o discuție aprinsă și plină de injurii cu Trump
IMAGINI RARE de la nunta din Las Vegas a Amaliei Năstase cu Răzvan Vasilescu. Cei doi s-au căsătorit în urmă cu 8 ani și au avut o ceremonie inedită. FOTO
Elle.ro
IMAGINI RARE de la nunta din Las Vegas a Amaliei Năstase cu Răzvan Vasilescu. Cei doi s-au căsătorit în urmă cu 8 ani și au avut o ceremonie inedită. FOTO
Așa tort sigur n-ai mai văzut! Îmbrăcată într-o rochie cu pene și cristale, Bianca Drăgușanu și-a sărbătorit cea de-a 43-a zi de naștere. TORTUL vedetei a atras toată atenția însă! Uite de ce! FOTO
Unica.ro
Așa tort sigur n-ai mai văzut! Îmbrăcată într-o rochie cu pene și cristale, Bianca Drăgușanu și-a sărbătorit cea de-a 43-a zi de naștere. TORTUL vedetei a atras toată atenția însă! Uite de ce! FOTO
A simțit arsuri puternice în picioare și a început să halucineze. Când a ajuns la spital, medicii au rămas şocaţi
Observatornews.ro
A simțit arsuri puternice în picioare și a început să halucineze. Când a ajuns la spital, medicii au rămas şocaţi
Horoscop 8 martie 2025. Taurii au ocazia să se bucure de un context care favorizează petrecerea unor momente plăcute în compania celor dragi
HOROSCOP
Horoscop 8 martie 2025. Taurii au ocazia să se bucure de un context care favorizează petrecerea unor momente plăcute în compania celor dragi
Parteneri

Știri mondene

Parteneri

Știri România

Parteneri
RECOMANDĂRI
TRENDING NEWS
PARTENERI
ULTIMELE ȘTIRI
   