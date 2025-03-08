Picture MUST credit: Paramount Here’s a first look at the new Tom Cruise Mission:Impossible movie, The Final Reckoning. The star, 62, returns as special agent Ethan Hunt in what is actually part two of 2023’s Dead Reckoning. The new movie, due out on May 23 next year, follows Hunt and the IMF team’s efforts to must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. A next-generation Russian stealth submarine is testing an AI system to help evade enemy submarines. But AI seems to have a mind of its own deceives the crew into attacking a phantom target only to be struck by their own torpedo, killing all aboard. There are two parts of the key to engage the AI which the team must recover. A teaser trailer shows Cruise reunited with his team of Benji played by Simon Pegg, Luther, played by Ving Rhames and Hayley Atwell as Grace. The action clips include a biplane stunt with Cruise hanging by his fingertips onto the aircraft. There are also lots of scenes of snow, submarines and the mysterious keys. It is the eighth Cruise Mission: Impossible movie. Picture suplied by JLPPA
Este cunoscut faptul că Tom Cruise, în vârstă de 62 de ani, preferă să își execute singur cascadoriile în filmele sale. Însă, una dintre scenele din „Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” a fost cu adevărat periculoasă. Actorul recunoaște că au fost momente în care și-a pierdut cunoștința.
Tom Cruise a efectuat o cascadorie periculoasă în noul său film de acțiune. Paramount Pictures a postat un nou teaser pentru filmul de acțiune „Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning”. În videoclip, Tom Cruise pilotează un avion întors cu susul în jos.
Pe platoul de filmare al acestei scene de acțiune speciale, interpretul rolului agentului Ethan Hunt și-a pierdut cunoștința. Aceasta va fi cea de-a opta parte a seriei cu spioni, informează soyuz.ru.
În cel de-al șaptelea capitol din „Mortal Reckoning” (2023), Cruise a sărit cu motocicleta de pe o stâncă înaltă și a alergat pe acoperișul unui tren în mișcare. În „Final Reckoning” va arăta trucuri subacvatice periculoase și va zbura pe un biplan inversat Boeing Stearman din anii ’30, la o altitudine de aproximativ 3.000 de metri.
„Când ieși afară, căzând cu o viteză de 120-130 de mile pe oră (aproximativ 193 de kilometri pe oră), nu primești oxigen. Așa că a trebuit să învăț cum să respir corect. Erau momente când leșinam și nu puteam să revin în cabină”, potrivit noi.md.