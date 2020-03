epa08276918 Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (C) reacts after he is awarded the 1-0 goal following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) investigation during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, 07 March 2020. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications