epa07975051 Captain of the South African national rugby team Siya Kolisi (C) holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he is greeted by thousands of supporters at O.R.Tambo International airport as some of the national rugby team known as the Springboks arrive from Japan after winning the Rugby World Cup, Johannesburg, South Africa 05 November 2019. South Africa won the Webb Ellis trophy after defeating England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final played in Japan on 02 November 2019. EPA-EFE/STR