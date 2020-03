epa08326227 (FILE) - General view of the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 05 December 2012 (re-issued on 27 March 2020). The Maracana sports complex in Rio de Janeiro will be used as a temporary field hospital to fight the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilian state authorities confirmed on late 26 March 2020. EPA-EFE/GERNOT HENSEL