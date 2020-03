epa08327041 A man wearing a protective face mask juggles with fruits in front of cars in afternoon traffic in Prague, Czech Republic, 27 March 2020. The Czech government has imposed a lockdown in an attempt to slow down the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. There are currently almost 2,300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country with nine deaths reported. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK