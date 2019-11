epa07989711 A firefighter works to contain a fire near Taree, New South Wales, Australia, 12 November 2019. At least 60 fires are burning across New South Wales, with a fire front of approximately 1,000 kilometers. According to media reports, 200 properties in New South Wales and Queensland have been destroyed since 08 November. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT