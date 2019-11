26 November 2019, England, London: Tottenham Hotspur's manager Jose Mourinho goes to shake hands with a ballboy after he quickly put the ball back in play in the build up to Tottenham Hotspur's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa