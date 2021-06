epa09272745 A handout photo made available by Denmark Football Union shows a message from Christian Eriksen as he recovers at Rigshopitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 June 2021. On 12 June Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch towards the end of the first half of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland and received medical treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off and rushed to the Rigshopitalet where he is now recovering. EPA-EFE/DBU HANDOUT (EDITORS NOTE: The image is distributed with permission from DBU, Denmark Football Union) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES