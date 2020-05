Michael D. Eisner, chairman and Chief Execitive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, unveiled 75 6-feet-tall, 700-pound statues of Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday, 18 November 2003, 75 years to the day Walt Disney's most enduring creation made his debut in 'Steamboat Willie.' Dubbed 'Celebrate Mickey: 75 InspEARations,' the statue programme brings together 75 artists and stars including Jamie Lee Curtis, Annette Funicello, James Gandolfini, Tom Hanks, Janet Jackson, Sir Elton John, Susan Lucci, Shaquille O'Neal, Kelly Ripa and John Travolta, each of whom lent their creative inspiration to colorful interpretations of the beloved Disney icon. All 75 statues will be on display around the Magic Kingdom entrance at Walt Disney World Resort through April 2004. Afterward, the statues will visit cities across the United States and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Sotheby's will auction the 75 statues in 2005 with all proceeds benefiting charities chosen by each statue's artist. EPA/Mark Ashman