epa07719002 Romania's Simona Halep pose during a press conference as she holds the Wimbledon Championship women's singles trophy, at the Henri Coanda International Airport, 20 Km north from Bucharest, Romania, 14 July 2019. Hundreds of supporters, sports and Olympic officials wait for Simona Halep to congratulate her after winning her second grand slam title against Serena Williams of the USA. Halep is the first Romanian tennis player ever to win a Wimbledon singles title. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement