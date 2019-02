View this post on Instagram

We walked pass this homeless guy yesterday and next thing Im walking alone because @quadecooper Had gone in the store to buy food for him and set him up for the day…. he knew straight away what he needed to do because it was the right thing to do… #respect @melbournerebels . . . . I was once upon a time a guy who would read articles in the papers and internet about athletes and agree with them and loose respect for them, because you dont know better but trust these sources ??‍♂️. This is what the majority do not get to see and we need to be sharing this stuff more often and start celebrating and supporting each other ???? . . .