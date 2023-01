1.500 de brazilieni au fost arestați după rebeliunea de duminică. Mulți, identificați de poliție după fotografiile postate pe internet

BELÉM, PA - 09.01.2023: RETIRADA DE GOLPISTAS DO 2 BIS - Military Police of Pará and Municipal Guard of Belém remove coup demonstrators who occupied the sidewalk of the 2nd Infantry Battalion of Selva in Belém, PA. (Photo: Oswaldo Forte/Fotoarena/Sipa USA),Image: 748554226, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights Except Brazil * BRAOUT, Model Release: no