epa08911011 People wearing protective face masks walk on a street in Wuhan, China, 30 December 2020. Life in Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million, which nearly a year ago became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is returning to normal. Since May the capital of Hubei province has not recorded locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19. Nearly half a million of Wuhan's residents may have been infected with coronavirus, which is almost 10 times its official number of around 50,000 Covid-19 cases in the city, according to a study by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY