epa02688627 The freight ship 'SAL Grietje' leaves the port towards India and Indonesia with five new mobile harbour cranes built by Liebherr MCCtec in Rostock, Germany, 15 April 2011. The two blue cranes will be used to help process mass goods at Mundra port in India, the other three cranes will be used for containers in Batu Ampar and Belawan in Indonesia. Liebherr produce mobile and offshore cranes since 2005 and employ 1,000 workers. EPA/BERND WUESTNECK