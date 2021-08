Newquay, UNITED KINGDOM - According to reports from Cornwall Live, During a press Conference with Public health England and Cornwall council Doctor Ruth Goldstein Deputy Director of public health for Cornwall , explained that the 4,700 people who have tested positive noted when they had their PCR tests confirming the virus that they had attended Boardmasters Festival. Cornwall Live reports state that Dr Goldstein said "It's a very sociable disease, it likes groups of people," she added. "We tried to mitigate and tried to reduce some of the impact." Rachel Wigglesworth, director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said the local authority will be able to inform and learn from the festival. Andy Virr, Cornwall Council Cabinet member for adults and public health, said Cornwall Council considered whether the event should be cancelled as Boardmasters - which was attended by 50,000 people - is not a completely self-contained festival. "This is something we knew and this is something we were aware of," he said. Although the "infections are troublesome," he added, "it is not translating into a serious life-threatening illness". *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*,Image: 628459307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia