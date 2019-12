A câștigat 1,3 milioane de lire sterline pentru fiecare zi de muncă de anul trecut! Cel mai bine plătit manager din Marea Britanie a câștigat de 2.000 de ori mai mult ca salariul premierului Boris Johnson Denise Coates is awarded a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) Investitures at Buckingham Palace, London. Britain's highest paid businesswoman, Mother-of-five who runs online betting firm bet365 took home £117MILLION last year. As chief executive of online gambling firm Bet365, the shy billionaire was paid £54million in 2015 – along with £63.5million in dividends. According to Forbes Magazine she has a net worth of £2.8billion.