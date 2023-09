Photographer, Adam Britton. DARWIN, AUSTRALIA: ACTION-PACKED images have captured the moment a saltwater crocodile viciously swung a wallaby between its jaws. In one image, the 16-foot saltwater crocodile could be seen as it aggressively lifted the wallaby out of the water, after it attempted to drown its prey. In another image, the crocodile was pictured as it whipped the lifeless 23-inch wallaby from side to side, which ripped the animal apart and caused pieces of its body to be scattered across the water. The brutal images were taken by crocodile specialist Dr Adam Britton (50) from Darwin, Australia, who captured the vicious attack in his hometown’s specialist facility from just 16-feet away. Smaug the crocodile captured his tasty treat just two-seconds after it was thrown into his enclosure. Adam captured the feed using a Canon 7D MKII camera with a Canon EFS 18-135mm lens. Smaug is a 70-year-old saltwater crocodile who has appeared in dozens of documentaries and several feature films, such as Black Water: Abyss. This species of crocodile has recovered from near extinction in northern Australia and now generates millions for the economy. Agile wallabies are the most common macropod in the northern territory of Darwin and are the common prey of saltwater crocodiles. These types of wallabies can reach up to 33-inches at full adult size and mostly feed on grasses and leafy bushes. mediadrumworld.com/Adam Britton / Profimedia Images