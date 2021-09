Aerul poluat ucide mai multe persoane decât fumatul, accidentele de mașină sau virusul HIV

A man of Jharia is seen infront of toxic gases. Toxic gases are coming out from underground coal fire.Coal is perhaps the most important energy resource that provides for the energy consumption in India as well as a larger share of the world. Jharia in Jharkhand is the most significant coal mine producing the largest share of coal in India and also in the whole of south Asia. Since the days it has come into operation, and from the discovery of underground fires (in 1916), this coal mine has seen a number of deaths. It has been rightly referred to as the death field. The poor lots who engage themselves in the mining activities to earn a living are affected the most. The major reasons of death here are underground fire, suspension of poisonous gases in the air, pollution, etc. Diseases with skin and lungs are thus widespread here. Moreover, extreme conditions of poverty, illnesses and higher illiteracy among the people force the villagers to sell their kids to the coal mining mafias. Nowadays, more are getting associated with this illegal mining activity for less than 2 USD, yet risking their lives a lot more.