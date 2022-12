A burned out vehicle marks the spot where a gas tanker exploded under a bridge in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than 50 others on Saturday.,Image: 746415014, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no